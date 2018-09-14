Mainland Regional 5,
Oakcrest 0
Serena D'Anna led the visiting Mustangs (4-0) with the game's first goal five minutes into the contest and later added two assists.
An own goal made it 2-0 at halftime, and Sage Glover, Meghan Pellegrino and Julia Kaes each scored in the second half.
Madison Dougherty recorded the shutout with five saves. Brielle Smith had 10 saves for Oakcrest (2-1-1).
