Millville 5,
ACIT 0
Millville led 2-0 at the half. Olivia Giordano scored twice to lead the Thunderbolts (1-1). Kylie Giordano, Aaniyah Street and Kate Thompson also scored. Megan Sooy had three saves. ACIT fell to 0-2.
