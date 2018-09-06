Oakcrest 0,
Cedar Creek 0
The Cape-Atlantic League National Division game ended in a tie after both teams fought to double-overtime. Brielle Smith had 17 saves for the Falcons (1-0-1) and Jessica Amos had 15 for the Pirates (0-1-1). "It was a very evenly matched game," Oakcrest coach Jason Hearn said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.