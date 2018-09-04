Oakcrest 6,
Lower Cape May 0
Cayla Wyatt scored two goals for Oakcrest (1-0). Izzy Vieyra, Jayda Shenodi, Nicolette Curcio and Maryn Olson added one goal apiece.
Marissa Giancola made 16 saves for the Caper Tigers (0-1).
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cayla Wyatt scored two goals for Oakcrest (1-0). Izzy Vieyra, Jayda Shenodi, Nicolette Curcio and Maryn Olson added one goal apiece.
Marissa Giancola made 16 saves for the Caper Tigers (0-1).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.