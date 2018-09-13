From Thursday
Oakcrest 3,
Vineland 1
Oakcrest scored three goals in the second half to beat Vineland on Thursday.
Cayla Wyatt, Izzy Vieyra and Hannah Curcio scored a goal each for the Falcons. Brielle Smith had eight saves for Oakcrest (2-0-1).
Vineland's Angelina Mainiero scored the lone goal assisted by Gabby Perez. Isabella Fiorenza 11 saves for Vineland (1-2).
