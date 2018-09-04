Ocean City 6,
Cedar Creek 1
Faith Slimmer scored four goals to lead Ocean City High School (1-0) in a 6-1 victory against Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League girls soccer game on Tuesday.
Ocean City led 3-0 at the half as Delaney Lappin and Paige Panico scored one goal apiece. Abbey Fenton made four saves.
Cedar Creek's Abigail Winterbottom scored one goal and Jessica Amos made seven saves. The Pirates are now 0-1.
