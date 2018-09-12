Pinelands Regional High School (1-1-1) defeated Lacey Township 5-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League girls soccer game on Tuesday.
Aileen Cahill scored three goals for the Wildcats, and Bridget Dudas scored twice. Cahill also recorded two assists, and Brenna DeVoe made five saves.
For the Lions (0-1), Kelly Weaver and Stephanie Wollman scored one goal apiece. Both Lacey goals were scored in the second half. Nicole Coraggio made five saves.
