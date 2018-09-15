Southern Reg. 9,
Long Branch 1
Megan Lockwood and Shae Cassidy each scored twice for the Rams (3-1), and Lockwood and Madeline Johnson each had an assist.
Ashley Altman, Sarah Harkness, Riley Schoka, Hailey Hochstrasser and Stella Freda all scored one goal apiece.
For Long Branch (1-3), Anyssa Fields made 17 saves, and Madison Grayson scored the lone goal.
