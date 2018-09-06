Southern Regional 8,
Manchester Township 1
Sarah Harkness and Brookelle Kline scored two goals apiece for host Southern (2-0). Megan Lockwood had a goal and two assists for the Rams, Grace Rickards had a goal and an assist and Shayna Kenduck and Riley Schoka added a goal apiece. Lindsey Selert made eight saves for the shutout. Carley Polchak and Claire Said combined for 12 stops for Manchester (0-2).
