Wildwood Catholic 1,
Buena Regional 1
Marianna Papazaglou scored for the Crusaders (0-0-1), while Riley Kane recorded the assist. For the Chiefs (0-0-1), Sophie Ridolpho scored the team's lone goal. The game went to double-overtime and resulted in a tie.
