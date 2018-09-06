From Thursday
Wildwood Catholic 6,
Cape May Tech 0
Six players from Wildwood Catholic scored to help the Crusaders beat the Hawks. Ivy Bolle, Kimmy Casiello, Mia Caso, Isabella Feraco, Bella Orlowicz and Marianna Papazaglou each scored. Tallula Rogers added an assist and Leona Macrina had one save for Wildwood Catholic (1-0-1).
Karlee Williamson had three saves, Shara Shaw had two and Janea Tozer Murphy had four for Cape May Tech (0-1)
