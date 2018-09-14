Wildwood Catholic 8,
Pleasantville 0
Riley Kane and Ivy Bolle scored two goals apiece for Wildwood Catholic (3-0-1).
Kimmy Casiello, Marianna Papazagloum Delaney Robb and Tallula Rogers added one goal each. Leona Macrina made one save for the Crusaders.
Laura Santiago had four saves for Pleasantville (0-2-1).
