Atlantic City 4,
Absegami 1
At Atlantic City
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi A def. Savannah Robertson 6-3, 6-1; Cassie Pereira AC d. Kaelin Kwok 6-1, 6-2; Juliet Loftus AC d. Cassandra DeStefano 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles—Emily Talvacchia-Madison Condurso AC d. Chandni Surti-Aleeza Moschella 6-1, 6-2; Emily Monacello-Jocelyn Mesham AC d. Lilynn Custodio-Dhara Patel 6-2, 6-4.
Records—AC 3-1; A 0-7.
