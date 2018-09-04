Atlantic City 5,
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 0
At Atlantic City
The Vikings dominated each match against Our Lady of Mercy Academy to win their season opener. Atlantic City's Savannah Robertson defeated Grace Hamburg 6-3, 6-3 in first singles. Emily Talvacchia and Madison Condurso won first doubles for the Vikings (0-1) by beating Mary Meduri & Ashley Iveson 6-2, 6-4.
Singles— Cassie Pereira AC d. Maris Horner OLMA 6-0,6-3; Juliette Loftus AC d. Maria Eaise OLMA 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles—Emily Monacello-Jocelyn Mesham AC d. Lia D’Orio-Ava Valecce OLMA 6-0,6-0 .
Records—AC 1-0; OLMA 0-1.
