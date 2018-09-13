From Thursday
Barnegat 5,
Brick Township 0
At Barnegat
Singles—Madison Linton d. Irene Wojcik 6-0, 6-1; Lily Spagnola d. Mekayla Miksza 6-0, 6-3; Haley Jencik d. Gabriella Argento 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles—Neena Singh-Alianna Aguiar d. Madison Hernandez-Kate McBride 4-6, 6-3 (10-4); Maya Quinn-Kiara Montanez d. Angelica Quintero-Therese Tocci 6-1, 6-3.
Records—Barnegat 4-1, Brick 0-4.
