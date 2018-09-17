Cedar Creek 5,
Holy Spirit 0
At Cedar
Singles—Charisse Tigardo d. Morgan Grimmie 6-4, 6-2; Jenna Crawford d. Sophia Pasquale 1-6, 7-5 (10-8); Jenny Galushka d. Katie Deritis 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Samantha Eloy-Madelyn Palmentieri d. Chloe Astin-Emily Grishem 6-1, 6-0; Kaliyah Johnson-Chloe Golebiewski d. Ambika Vig-Marlea Shannon 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 (10-7).
Records—Cedar 5-0, Spirit 4-2.
