Holy Spirit 3,
Oakcrest 2
At Holy Spirit
The Holy Spirit High School tennis team won first and second singles as well as second doubles to beat Oakcrest 3-2 in both teams' season opener at Holy Spirit on Tuesday. Morgan Grimmie won first singles 6-0, 6-0 against Oakcrest's Saloni Garg. In second singles, Sophia Pasquale beat Lada Doukhnai 6-0, 6-1. Marlea Shannon and Ambika Vig defeated Oakrest's Alexi Phommathep and Erika Sujulga 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 in second doubles.
The Falcons' Irenonsen Eigbe took third singles against Katie Deritas, winning 6-2, 6-1. Alexa Petrosh and Sophia David defeated Chloe Astin and Emily Grishem 6-2, 6-2 in second doubles.
