From Friday
Mainland Reg. 5,
Atlantic City 0
At Mainland Reg.
Singles—Claudia Mairone d. Savannah Robertson 6-3, 6–1; Khushi Thakkar d. Cassie Pereira 6-0, 6-1; Justine Gozar d. Juliette Loftus 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles—Madi Hafetz-Emerson Fischer d. Emily Talvacchia-Madison Condurso 6-2, 6-2; Hannah Carson-Savrina salartash d. Emily Monacello-Emily Locke 6-1, 6-3.
Records—MR 3-0; AC 2-2.
