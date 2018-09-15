From Thursday
Mainland Reg. 3,
Ocean City 2
At Ocean City
Singles—Claudia Mairone M d. Jordan Moyer 6-4, 6-2; Khushi Thakkar M d. Gina Schmid 6-2, 6-1; Justine Gozar M d. Kate Carter 6-1, 5-7, 7-6.
Doubles—Brynn Bowman-Rosalie Graham OC d. Madi Hafetz-Emerson Fischer 6-1, 6-2; Nicole Blum-Ashley Devlin OC d. Anusha Yangala-Hannah Carson 6-0, 6-4.
Records—MR 2-0; OC 1-1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.