Millville 4,
Absegami 1
At Absegami
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi A d. Anna Azari 6-2, 6-1; Kourtney Grotti M d. Kaelin Kwok 6-1, 6-2; Phoebe Baldasarre M d. Cassandra DeStefano 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles—Karleigh McCafferty-Alexis Taylor M d. Aleeza Moschella-Chandni Surti 6-1, 6-1; Adonai Martinez-Kelly Mazurkiewicz M d. Lilynn Custodio-Hadia Muhammedsani 6-2, 6-0.
Records—M 2-1; A 0-6.
