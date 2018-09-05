Millville 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Millville
Singles—Anna Azari d. Karen Rivera 6-0, 6-0; Kourtney Grotti d. Sophie Rivera 6-0, 6-0; Phoebe Baldasarre d. Shayla Rivera 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles—Karleigh McCafferty-Alexis Taylor d. Anne Dominique-Beyaneli Perez 6-1, 6-1; Kelly Mazurkiewicz-Adonai Martinez d. Juanita Chavez-Ariana Cruz 6-0, 6-1.
Records—Millville 1-0; Bridgeton 0-1.
