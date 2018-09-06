Oakcrest 3,
Absegami 2
At Absegami
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi A d. Saloni Garg 6-2, 6-2; Lada Doukhnai O d. Kaelin Kwok 6-2, 6-2; Irenonsen Eigbe O d. Cassandra DeStefano 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles—Aleeza Moschella-Dhara Patel A d. Sophia David-Anshruta Chidananda 7-5, 0-6, 11-9; Emma Robinson-Sydney Groen O d. Lilynn Custodio-Hadia Muhammedsani 6-3, 6-3.
Records— A 0-2; O 1-1.
