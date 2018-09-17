Ocean City 4,
Vineland 1
At Ocean City
Singles—Jordan Moyer OC d. Krishna Patel 6-2, 6-3; Gina Schmid OC d. Christina Singh 6-1, 6-3; Kate Carter OC d. Tabitha Gentiletti 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Kara Kuchinski-Sakshi Thakkar V d. Rosalie Graham-Brynn Bowman 6-4, 3-6, (10-8); Nicole Blum-Ashley Devlin OC d. Reem Alkheel-Julia Holmes 3-6, 6-1, (10-8).
Records—OC 3-1; V 2-2.
