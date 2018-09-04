Southern Regional 4
Pinelands Regional 1
At Southern Regional
Singles—Christina D'Amodio SR d. Nyah Acosta 6-1, 6-1; Fallon Hutchison PR d. Nicole Conroy 6-2, 4-6, 10-4, (10-4); Cassidy Callan SR d. Courtney Burns 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles—Sarah Pampalone- Kelsey Bellack SR d. Sarah Pomponio-Angie Papa 6-2, 6-1; Ella Brown-Cristina Ciborowski SR d. Sage Pharo-Carley King 6-0.
Records— SR 1-0; PR 0-1.
