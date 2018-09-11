ACIT 2,
Pennsauken Tech 0
Atlantic County Institute of Technology (3-1) defeated Pennsauken 25-12, 25-18.
Alix Proctor led the Redhawks with 11 aces, two kils and three digs, while Jada Miller had six kills, five aces and one block.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology (3-1) defeated Pennsauken 25-12, 25-18.
Alix Proctor led the Redhawks with 11 aces, two kils and three digs, while Jada Miller had six kills, five aces and one block.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.