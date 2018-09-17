Lacey Township 2,
Lakewood 1
Jordan Stracensky had five kills, one block, one dig and one assists for Lacey (2-4).
Maggei Ann Hodges added seven kills, six aces and 20 service points, and Samantha Kievit had two kills with 11 digs.
Jordan Stracensky had five kills, one block, one dig and one assists for Lacey (2-4).
Maggei Ann Hodges added seven kills, six aces and 20 service points, and Samantha Kievit had two kills with 11 digs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.