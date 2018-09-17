Pinelands Reg. 2,
Jackson Liberty 0
Pinelands (6-1) defeated Jackson 25-23, 25-19.
Kayla Thornton reached her 500th career kill for the Wildcats. She finished the match with six kills, three blocks, 10 digs and four aces. Emma Capriglione added seven kills, three blocks and eight digs, and Adrianna Dancisin added one kill and 11 digs.
