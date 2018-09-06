Pinelands Regional 2,
Point Pleasant Borough 0
Pinelands Regional defeated Point Pleasant Borough 25-12, 25-12. Kayla Thornton led with six kills, four service points, two digs, two aces and one assist. Victoria Pickel led in assists with 20 and had three aces and two kills. Adrianna Dancisin added nine digs as well.
