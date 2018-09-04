Pinelands Regional 2,
Red Bank Catholic 0
Pinelands (1-0) defeated Red Bank (0-1) 25-19, 25-12. Kayla Thornton led the Wildcats with nine kills, two blocks, seven digs and one ace. Emma Capriglione added five kills, three blocks and two digs. Adriann Dancisin had 11 digs and Victoria Pickel put up three digs with 20 assists.
