Pleasantville 2,
Winslow Township 0
The host Greyhounds (3-1) won with set scores of 25-18 and 25-13. Pleasantville's Rosa Gil-Hernandez had 13 assists and two aces, and Yancely Hernandez added five kills and nine service points. Shania Watkins had six assists.
