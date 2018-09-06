Southern Regional 2,
Brick Memorial 1
The Rams came back to defeat Brick in three sets 14-25, 25-16, 25-11. Gianna Schiattarella led with five kills, five aces and four digs. Stephanie Soares added 18 assists and three aces. Riley Vaugh also had five kills, two aces and one block for the Rams (1-0). Brick falls to 0-1.
