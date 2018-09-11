From Monday
St. Joseph 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
St. Joseph won 26-16, 26-24.
Geena Tartaglia led the Wildcats (1-1) with 17 digs, seven service points, three kills and two aces. Emma Laramee had a team-leading 17 assists, and Gianna Terpolilli finished with nine kills. Alexandria Amato had seven service points and five aces.
The Caper Tigers fell to 0-2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.