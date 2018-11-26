Christopher Lareigh scored three goals and had one assist to lead Southern Regional High School to a season-opening 12-0 win over Pennsauken in ice hockey Monday.
Jeffrey Leonard and William Distefano added two goals apiece. Andrew Irwin, Brooks Hradek, Justin Braun, Richard Romano and Andrew Brock all scored once for Southern.
Kaitlyn Braun made one save and combined with Trey Mattern on the shutout.
Connor Casey made 44 saves for Pennsauken.
— Press staff reports
