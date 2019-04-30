The Mainland Regional High School softball team, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11 defeated previously unbeaten St. Joseph 2-0 in a Cape Atlantic League game Tuesday.
Jess Ingram pitched a complete game, one-hit shutout for Mainland (14-4). She struck out 16.
Bella Canesi had two hits for the Mustangs, including a sacrifice fly. Lauren Toner’s squeeze bunt drove in the other run for Mainland.
For seventh-ranked St. Joseph, which fell to 18-1, Makayla Veneziale had the only hit.
She also pitched, allowing five hits and striking out six.
Pinelands Reg. 16,
Lakewood 0
Ally Vesoz struck out eight batters for Pinelands Reg. (4-7) to get the win. Teresa Hudson was 5 for 5 with 4 RBIs and three runs scored for the Wildcats. Jordan Leeds was 4 for 5 with four runs scored.
Ocean City 12,
Bridgeton 2
Abby Craige was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Ocean City (10-2).
Brooke Illas was also 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a triple for the Red Raiders. Ashley Vitello was the winning pitcher. She struck out seven with no walks on five hits.
Okzanna Gault was 2 for 3 for Bridgeton (1-10).
Cape May Tech 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 3
Paige Sittineri hit a two run single and Nicole Wright hit the game winning RBI for Cape May Tech (3-7).
Amy Poserina got the win for the Hawks, striking out four.
Lower Cape May (2-8) scored all three runs on Emma Muldoon’s hit and Brianna Hemling’s groundout.
Seneca 7,
Cedar Creek 2
Olivia Catalina doubled for Cedar Creek. Ally Schlee struck out eight batters in the loss. The Pirates committed three errors in the field.
Emily Spencer struck out 14 batters for Seneca.
Buena 3,
Wildwood Catholic 2
Gabby D’Ottavio and Reyna Torres both doubled for Buena (12-3). Natalie Ampole was the winning pitcher. She struck out six.
Brianna Bailey was 2 for 3 with a triple for Wildwood Catholic. Emily Cimino struck out seven in the loss for the Crusaders.
Atlantic City 10,
Pilgrim Academy 0
Atlantic City pitcher Katie Master went the five-inning distance and gave up two hits.
She struck out 11 and walked three. Master went 2 for 2 with a double, a triple, a run and two RBIs.
Madison Brestle was 3 for 3 with three runs and three stolen bases, and Madison Condurso went 2 for 3 with a double, a single, a run and four RBIs. The Vikings improved to 7-6. For Pilgrim, Analise LoPresti went 2 for 2.
From Monday
Lacey Twp. 10,
Barnegat 6
Savannah Styler had a three run triple for Lacey Twp while Kailee Howard had a triple and a home run with three RBIs. Anna Cannizzaro got the win for the Lions, striking out seven batters and walking two.
Baseball
Wildwood Catholic 12,
Lower Cape May Reg. 2
Justin Klemick struck out seven, giving up two runs on six hits for Wildwood Catholic. Klemick also had three RBIs and two runs scored. Mo Antonicello had three RBIs and CJ Deegler had two RBIs.
For Lower Cape May, Paul Gilbet had three hits. Kenny Haungs tripled and a run scored.
Ocean City 5,
EHT 1
Tom Breazeale hit a two-run home run for Ocean City (11-3). Jaden Millstein also drove in a run for the Red Raiders. Gannon Brady only allowed one run in six innings to get the win on the mound.
For EHT (6-8), Mike Dodd drove in the only run for the Eagles while also striking out seven on the mound in the loss.
Oakcrest 16,
ACIT 1
Andrew Powell had a home run and four RBIs for Oakcrest, as well as picking up the win on the mound. Drew Robinson also drove in four runs for the Falcons and Alec Rodriguez tripled. Ty’rell Harris was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Millville 8,
Absegami 1
Millville scored six runs in the top of the eighth to pull away with the victory. Vinzell Rivera threw six innings, stirking out four, allowing only three hits. Caelen Bowles had a three run double and Dom Bozarth had three hits on the day for the Thunderbolts.
For Absegami (9-4), Sam Daggers struck out six in five-plus innings. Kevin Snyder doubled and scored a run for the Braves.
