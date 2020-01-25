The Holy Spirit High School boys indoor track and field 4x400-meter relay team took first place at the South Jersey Track Coaches Meet on Saturday at the Bennett Center in Toms River.
The Spartans team of Devon Lee, Terrell Moore, DeQwan Johnson and Ahmad Brown won in 3 minutes, 32.48 seconds. Holy Spirit coach Dave Pfeifer said it was the fastest time a Holy Spirit 4x400 team has ever run at the Bennett Center.
Brown was second in the 400 in a personal-best 51.74. In the girls shot put, Holy Spirit’s Julia Bannan took fourth with a personal-best throw of 33 feet, 6½ inches.
Pfeifer said that northern New Jersey schools were also competing at the meet.
Wrestling
Jackson Liberty 39,
Oakcrest 35
106—Hogan Horsey O p. Ryan Kinsman (1:12); 113—Hunter Horsey O p. Matthew Castro (:23); 120—Hayden Horsey O m.d. Dorian Hall 14-4; 126—David Flippen O m.d. Romeo Willis-Parreott 10-1; 132—Frank Gabriel O p. Devin Mark (5:33); 138—Maximus Bandelt J d. Dennis Forbes 6-0 ; 145—Jonathan Recio J p. Jurdain Hendricks (3:37); 152—Joshua Mensay O d. Alexander Santiago 14-11; 160—Steven Schmitz J p. Mason Horsey (2:44); 170—Jake Klein J p. Jason Hearn (:42); 182—Chimdindu Molokwu J p. Zymir Newman (1:46); 195—James Curtis O p. Sean Marrow (3:03); 220—Jaden Lowe J p. Amir Cherry (4:00); 285—Michael Justo-Bautista J p. Francisco Velazquez (4:46).
Records—NA.
Match began at 220 pounds
Ocean City at Williamstown tri-meet
Paulsboro 63, Ocean City 9; Williamstown 55, Ocean City 24
106—Dominic Morrill (0-2); 113—Gavin Gregorec (0-2); 120—Jon Wootton (0-2); 126—Mike Young (0-2); 132—Louie Williams (0-2); 138—Charley Coassboone (2-0) p. P 4:52, p. W 3:02; 145—Tommy Oves (1-1) p. W 5:11; 152—Jacob Wilons (1-1) p. W 2:54; 160—Joey Garcia (1-1) d. P 8-6; 170—Sam Williams (0-2); 182—Aiden Fisher (0-2); 195—Aidan Nelson (0-2); 220—Matt Christy (0-2); 285—Nick Sannino (1-1) p. W 3:34.
Records—Ocean City 7-5.
Barnegat 42, Holy Spirit 36
106—Dante Powell B by forfeit; 113—Gavin Paolone HS p. Jorde Ramos 2:33; 120—Sal Palmeri HS p. Aidan Reiser 0:35; 126—Christian Baccigalupi B p. Aidan Reiser 0:35; 132—Michael DiPianta B p. Antonio Patsaros 0:37; 138—Ken Sherman HS p. Joseph DiFrancesco 1:20; 145—Kolin Driscoll HS p. Kevin Fazio 2:11; 152—James Circle B md. Patrick Newman 15-1; 160—Matthew Giarratano B tf. Johnny Flammer 18-3, 5:20; 170—Mason Bayer B p. Robert McDevitt 1:34; 182—Luis Salto Villanueva B by forfeit; 195—Nasir Regley HS p. Rashidi Alleyne 1:13; 220—Philip Docteur HS p. Ryan Buckley 1:01; 285—Griffin Jackstadt B d. Kurt Driscoll 4-1.
Holy Spirit, Barnegat at Notre Dame quad
Red Bank Catholic 45, Holy Spirit 36; Holy Spirit 59, Notre Dame 16
106—HS forfeit (0-2); 113—Palmeri HS (2-0) p. RB 0:29, p. BT 1:19; 120—Paolone HS (2-0) p. RB 1:36, p. ND 3:03; 126—Joseph Sucharski H (1-0) p. RB 1:46; Kevin Mason HS (0-1); 132—Xavier Hernandez HS (0-1); Patsaro HS (1-0) forfeit ND; 138—Sherman HS (2-0) p. RB 0:13, tf. ND 22-6; 145—Ko. Driscoll HS (0-1); Newman (1-0) forfeit ND; 152—Newman HS (1-0) p. RB 3:43; Flammer HS (1-0) forfeit ND; 160—Flammer HS (0-1); Eric Martino HS (1-0) forfeit ND; 170—McDevitt HS (1-1) forfeit ND; 182—HS forfeit (0-2); 195—Regley HS (0-2); 220—Docteur HS (1-1) p. ND 2:28; 285—Ku. Driscoll HS (2-0) p. RB 1:18, p. ND 0:44.
Records—Spirit 8-13.
Barnegat 43,
Red Bank Catholic 36
106—Dante Powell B md. Trevor Learn 14-2; 113—Jorge Rams B d. Ryan Brown 7-4; 120—Chris Bracco RBC p. Aidan Reiser :49; 126—Christian Baccigalupi B p. Anthony Donnelly :56; 132—Michael DiPianta B p. Daniel Conroy 1:26; 138—Daniel Brewton RBC p. Joseph DiFrancesco 2:30; 145—Kevin Fazio B p. Christian Ungemah 1:25; 152—James Circle B p. Scott Ungemah 1:48; 160—Sabino Portella RBC p. Matthew Giarratano 1:11; 170—Michael Palmieri RBC p. Mason Bayer 1:13; 182—Rashidi Allelyne B p. Thomas DiStefano 2:24; 195—Aidan Meyler-McAuliffe RBC p. Luis Salto Villanueva :17; 220—John Lodato RBC by forfeit; 285—Griffin Jackstadt B p. Matthew Cody 3:44.
Match began at 113 pounds.
From Friday
Egg Harbor Township 40,
Deptford Twp. 32
106—Antonio Delano E md. Elijah Clark 15-6; 113—Sean Dever E p. Jafar Ayubzai 2:16; 120—Pablo Rodriguez D d. Vincent Faldetta 10-3; 126—Noah Pagaduan D d. Nicholas Faldetta 6-1; 132—Justin Hewitt D d. Hector Reyes 9-5; 138—Julian Aquino D p. Michael Briot 1:32; 145—Jarel Skipwith D p. Victor Nguyen 2:43; 152—James Tucker E p. Michael Rebenson 1:52; 160—Micah Bird E by forfeit; 170—Kevin Adams E p. Donauin Chase 1:51; 182—Liam Sphan D p. Matthew Mashall 4:52; 195—Valentino Nunez Priego E by forfeit; 220—Morgen Chapman D by forfeit; 285—Juan Carlos Delgado Lopez E p. Dimitris Katsimichas 2:28.
Note— Depford docked 1-point penalty during 132-pound bout.
