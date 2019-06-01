Atlantic Christian defeated Cumberland Christian 13-2 in a Tri-State Christian Conference Tournament consolation softball game Friday.
Sydney Pearson went 3 for 4 with two triples and a home run for Atlantic Christian (13-7).
Chloe Vogel went 3 for 4 with two doubles. Olivia Chapman went 2 for 4 with two doubles and Shelby Einwechter went 3 for 3 with a triple.
Lauren Harmon got the win, striking out two for the Cougars.
For Cumberland Christian, Veronica Fennimore went 2 for 3 with two singles.
Jasmine Gonzalez went 1 for 3 with a single.
— Press staff reports
