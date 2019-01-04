From Thursday
Clayton 99,
Wildwood 93
Will Long scored 32 points with eight rebounds and four assists for the Warriors (2-4). Tyler Tomlin added 17 points and 12 assists while Diante Miles had 16 points and four rebounds. Max McGrath scored 14 points and put up nine rebounds with three assists. Also for Wildwood was Greg Mitchell (2), Andrew Zielinski (6) and Karl Brown (6).
Justin Mills scored 29 points for Clayton with six rebounds and two assists.
Clayton: 24 22 27 26−99
Wildwood: 17 27 22 27−93
