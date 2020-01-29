From Tuesday, Janauary 28, 2020

Donovan Catholic, 53

Barnegat 50

Amari Ayala-Petty led the way for Donovan Catholic with 12 points. Matt Weeden chipped in 10 points, while Neithan Ramos and Alex Melon each contributed 7 points. John Schlendorf (6), Jadan Anthony (5), and Trevor Pruitt (4) all saw the scoring sheet. Dallas Weisee added in 2 points. It was a collective effort for the Griffins, who now stand at 8-6.  

Barnegat High School fell to 10-4 despite 15 points from Nicholas Revello. Tyler Quinn (11) and Jaxon Baker (10) both reached double-digit scoring for the Bengals. Isaiah Gerena (8), Brendan Revello (4) and Jared Krey (2) also helped contribute.

Barnegat: 12 15 15 8− 50

Donovan Catholic: 11 10 12 20− 53

