From Tuesday, Janauary 28, 2020
Donovan Catholic, 53
Barnegat 50
Amari Ayala-Petty led the way for Donovan Catholic with 12 points. Matt Weeden chipped in 10 points, while Neithan Ramos and Alex Melon each contributed 7 points. John Schlendorf (6), Jadan Anthony (5), and Trevor Pruitt (4) all saw the scoring sheet. Dallas Weisee added in 2 points. It was a collective effort for the Griffins, who now stand at 8-6.
Barnegat High School fell to 10-4 despite 15 points from Nicholas Revello. Tyler Quinn (11) and Jaxon Baker (10) both reached double-digit scoring for the Bengals. Isaiah Gerena (8), Brendan Revello (4) and Jared Krey (2) also helped contribute.
Barnegat: 12 15 15 8− 50
Donovan Catholic: 11 10 12 20− 53
