Egg Harbor Township High School’s boys basketball team beat the Atlantic County Institute of Technology 54-49 on Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division matchup.
The Eagles improved to 9-12 and 5-5 in the division.
Isiah Walsh scored 20 points to lead Egg Harbor Township, and Jordan Sweeney added 16. J.J. German had seven, Michael Dodd five and Ethan Dodd and Rahim Muhammad scored two apiece.
Atlantic Tech’s Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann scored a game-high 21 points. James Waugh scored 16 and Jermaine Charles added five. Dylan Countouris (3) and Mac Cesar (4) also scored for the Red Hawks, who fell to 3-13.
ACIT: 9 16 4 20−49
EHT: 8 11 12 23−54
FROM THURSDAY:
Hammonton 49,
Deptford Twp. 43
Ryan Barts scored 14 for Hammonton (4-13). Ethan Mays added 13.
Mike Hamilton and Nick Lenhert had nine and seven, respectively. Kameron Watkins, Isreal Reyes and Chris Torres had two apiece.
Darnell Demby scored 13 for Deptford (6-10). Kevin Eli had 11. Other scorers were Danny Allen (6), Arman Hampton (5), V. Scruggs (3) and Dillon Pierce (1).
Hammonton: 8 12 16 13−49
Deptford: 7 17 6 13−43
Toms River North 69,
Southern Reg. 50
Jakari Spence scored 40 for Toms River North (15-3).
Najae Hallenbeck added 10. Other scorers were Colin Baker (7), Jalen Marsh (5), Jaiden Fraser (4), Mike Van Sprang (2) and Nick Duncsak (1).
Cole Markley had 18 points for Southern (6-13).
Vinnie Deck and Alex Manno added seven apiece. Will Devane had nine.
Other scorers for the Rams were Johnny Tilton (4), Jay Silva (3) and Joe Infurna (2).
TRN: 15 15 18 13−69
SR: 5 18 11 16−50
Williamstown 59,
Cumberland Reg. 39
Brian Kennedy scored 15 for Williamstown (8-12).
Nick Kenton had 10, and Carlos Lopez and Nick Sambour had eight apiece. Other scorers were Grant MCNellis (4), Wade Inge (4), John Paccione (4), Andrew Buckmaster (3) and Jon Platt (2).
Jamere Muschette scored 14 for Cumberland (2-17). Joshua Scurry had eight, Sadique Powell six.
The Colts’ other scorers were Jermaine Stubbs (4), Chris Strawn (4) and Miles Timmons (3).
Williamstown: 20 10 16 13−59
Cumberland: 10 7 15 7−39
Wrestling
From Thursday:
Delsea 58,
Egg Harbor Twp. 13
106—Christian Rode D p. Antonio Delano 1:13; 113— CJ Mazzarelli D p. Michael Snyder 1:10; 120—Asa Walton D p. Joseph Glynn 1:19; 126—Travis Griffith D p. Andy Pham 1:29; 132—Justin Dougherty D p. Hector Reyes :35; 138— John Patterson D p. Michael Brito :24; 145— Tim Spatola D d. Lorenzo Turner 7-2; 152— Nick Bennett D md. Brione Preston 13-2; 160— Jon Stokes D d. Kevin Ditmire 10-6; 170— Nicholas Leone E md. Vito Genna 18-5; 182— Jani Kolefski E p. Cade Berardelli 3:43; 195— Curtis Thomas D p. Andrew Dawson :13; 220— Jullian Bellis D by forfeit; 285— Quinn Aberman E d. Matthew Kratzer (SV-1 4-2).
Match began at 113 pounds
Buena Reg. 50,
Egg Harbor Twp. 20
106— Antonio Delano E p. Ralph Carugno 4:32; 113— Nate Johnson B p. Michael Snyder 1:15; 120— Andrew Johnson B md. Joseph Glynn 16-6; 126— Austin Richert B p. Hector Reyes 2:57; 132— Luke Souder B p. Michael Brito 1:43; 138— Jack Schiavo E md. Mark Cimino 12-4; 145— Brendon Lea B d. Lorenzo Turner 8-6; 152— Brione Preston E by forfeit; 160— Chris Doughty B d. Kevin Ditmire 4-2; 170— Nicholas Leone E md. Riyaun Coleman 11-3; 182— Jaden Roberts B md. Jani Kolefski 19-7; 195— Sammy Drogo B p. Andrew Dawson :54; 220— Tony Thompson B by forfeit; 285— Amir Walker B p. Quinn Aberman 1:37.
Match began at 120 pounds
