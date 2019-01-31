The Ocean City High School boys basketball team beat Holy Spirit 68-59 at home Thursday.
The Red Raiders improved to 13-3. They are in second place in the Cape-Atlantic League National Division standings behind rival Mainland Regional.
Donovan Graham led Ocean City with 22 points, including 18 in the second half.
Gannon Brady and Joey Sacco scored 11 apiece. Luke Varallo added 13. Other scorers were Ian Aungst (6) and Mike Rhodes (5).
Christian Kalinowski scored 22 for Holy Spirit (10-8). Santino Georgio had 13, and Luke Lamonaca had 12. Other scorers for Spirit were Jack Cella (5), Joe Glenn (4) and Colin Nolan (3).
OC: 23 8 19 18−68
HS: 13 15 16 15−59
From Wednesday
Atlantic City 48,
Egg Harbor Twp. 47
Zaire Montague led Atlantic City with 15 points. Stephan Byard had 12, and Zion Teague had 10. Other scorers were Stephen Fredrick (4), Nassan Blakeley (3), Jayden Jones (2) and Julio Sanchez (2).
Michael Dodd scored 14 for Egg Harbor Township. Ethan Dodd and Isiah Walsh scored five apiece. Jordan Sweeny had 11, and Rahim Muhammad had eight. JJ Germann added four.
AC: 12 8 11 17−48
EHT: 7 16 15 9−47
Girls basketball
No. 11 Wildwood 61,
Pennsville 36
Maddie McCracken had 27 points, seven rebounds and six steals for Wildwood (14-3). Imene Fathi had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Jenna Jones had eight points and six rebounds. Other scorers were Gabby Keoughan (5), Torence Gallo (5) and Leah Benichou (3).
Hannah Cooksey had nine points for Pennsville (10-8). Caroline Zullo, Gabby Floyd and Callie Wood added four apiece. Kelsie Battersby added six. Other scorers were April Hartman (2), Hanna Johnston (2), Jordan Manorowitz (2), Jade Hassler (2) and Ryane Wood (1).
Wildwood: 15 19 19 8−61
Pennsville: 2 13 12 9−36
Wildwood Catholic 60,
Cape May Tech 36
Gabby Turco had 15 points to lead Wildwood Catholic (15-3). Marianna Papazoglou scored 12, and Adrianna Gray-Rivera had 10. Xiomara Walker and Shaniya Mann scored six apiece. Other scorers were Lauren McCallion (4), Riley Kane (3), Kimmy Casiello (2) and Roan Jacquelin (2).
Liza Pellini had 14 points for Cape May Tech. Kennedy Campbell added 12. Other scorers were Emily Pasceri (5), Isabella Schmucker (3) and Leah Williams (2).
CMT: 2 2 9 23−36
WC: 11 22 14 13−60
Cedar Creek 45,
Millville 36
Trina Deveney scored 28 for Cedar Creek. Jezlyn Cross and Tay Tay Parker had five apiece. Ana Cintron had four, and Abby Gunnels had one.
Tanazha Ford had 17 points for Millville. Aaniyah Street and Phoebe Baldasarri had four apiece. Fatimah Owens added eight, and Armanee DeBarry added three.
Creek: 11 13 13 8−45
Millville: 6 6 4 20−36
Williamstown 50,
Cumberland Reg. 29
Danielle Jeffreys scored 17 for Williamstown (12-5). Jilonne Daley and Abigail Sampona had nine apiece. Cailey Appenzeller added eight. Kamyra Dorsey had five, and Alexandra Verchio had two.
Kaeleigh Anderson scored 10 for Cumberland (1-15). Jenna Gardner had eight, and Aniah Hitchens had seven. A. Cooper and Taleah Robinson had two apiece.
Cumberland: 4 5 13 7−29
Williamstown: 7 11 16 16−50
Wrestling
Oakcrest 40,
Lower Cape May Reg. 39
106— Hogan Horsey O by forfeit; 113— Hayden Horsey O p. Matt Harris 1:43; 120— David Flippen O md. Michael Castellano 17-6; 126— Frank Gabriel O p. Devon Bohn 2:00; 132— Malachi Shelley O p. David Tosto 3:29; 138— Cameron Leslie L p. Eli Palmer 4:34; 145— Francis Casper L p. Chris Gehring 3:02; 152— Braydon Castillo L p. Albert Long :47; 160— Jacob Baxter L p. Joshua Mensah 3:30; 170— Jonas Lumbruno L d. Anthony Valdez-Frerreras 3-2; 182— Kal-El Corbitt O p. Paul Gilbert 1:26; 195— Keevon Berry O p. Jacob Eisele :23; 220— Sean Connelly L by forfeit; 285— Matthew Craig L p. Payne Marker 2:25.
Records—NA.
Match began at this weight
From Wednesday
Lenape 49,
Mainland Reg. 28
106— Harry Franks M p. Danard McNair 2:32; 113— Brian Boyle L d. Billy Rodgers 5-2; 120— Dylan Kim L p. Samuel Costello 3:37; 126— Ricky Snyder L p. Logan Sands :35; 132— Alex Gizzo L md. Jake Pokrass 21-7; 138— Matt McCormick L by forfeit; 145— Landon Friedman L by forfeit; 152— Matthew Still L by forfeit; 160— Jesse Bishop M md. Riley Santino 15-4; 170— Samuel Epstein M p. Michael Hughes 3:39; 182— Emmanuel Rogelio L p. Cole Arsenault :26; 195— Ian Camerato by forfeit; 220— Christopher Campbell M p. Kevin Langlois 4:54; 285— Hector Gurerro M p. Mirac Kumas 1:16.
Records—NA.
Match began at this weight
