Egg Harbor Township High School defeated Bridgeton 79-56 in a Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball game Monday. Isiah Walsh scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Eagles.
Jordan Sweeney scored 20 for EHT, who improved to 10-12. Rahim Muhammad scored eight and Keon Cochran and Derrick Carrington scored six apiece. Ethan Dodd (4), Scott Zimmerman (2), J.J. Westgate (5) and Michael Dodd (2) also scored.
Ryan Williams scored 13 and Jabril Bowman scored 12 for Bridgeton (6-12). Tyrone Chandler (8), D’Ondre Fentress (6), Domitrius Mosley (5), Lee Brown (4), Ladarian Armstead (5) and Justin Garner (3) also scored for the Bulldogs.
EHT: 22 18 19 20−79
Bridgeton: 13 14 12 17−56
St. Joseph 78,
Cape May Tech 45
Marcellus Ross scored 32 points to lead St. Joseph, and Jordan Stafford added 13. Carey Blackwell scored nine, and Malik Bailey and Ian Brown had seven apiece. Jason Prevard (6), Alanas Urbanas (2) and Joe Enwerji (2) also scored for the Wildcats, who improved to 14-3.
Cape May Tech was led by Josh Wright with 23 points, and Dylan Delvecchio scored 10. Kevin Castro and Devon Roach scored four each, and Eddie Sadler and Sam Price had two apiece. The Hawks fell to 9-9.
CMT: 5 10 17 13−45
St. Joe: 21 18 23 16−78
Ocean City 63,
Cumberland Reg. 32
The Red Raiders’ Gannon Brady scored 16 points and Tom Finnegan added 12, Joey Sacco 8. Luke Varallo, Donovan Graham and Ian Aungst each scored six. Varallo made two 3-point shots and Graham made one 3-pointer.
Will Drain (4), Mike Rhodes (3) and Ben Hoag (2) also scored for Ocean City (14 -3).
The Colts’ Ronald Smith led with 11 points, including one 3-point shot, and Chris Strawn added eight points. Antonio Gil (5), Jamere Muschette (2), Houston Bryant (2) and Rae Robinson (2) also scored for Cumberland (2-18).
Cumberland: 7 8 5 12− 32
Ocean City: 16 16 15 16− 63
ACIT 63,
Overbrook 47
James Waugh scored a game-high 33 points to lead ACIT, and Nurridin Rahmann added 12. Mac Cesar and Dawon Brown added six points apiece, Qushaun Banks had five and Tom Jost scored one. The Red Hawks improved to 4-14.
Overbrook’s Davon Thornton scored 18 points and Julian Durr had eight.
ACIT: 12 14 19 18−63
Overbrook: 12 10 12 13−47
Mainland 79,
Highland 46
The Mustangs’ Luke Mazur and Jake Cook each scored 22 points. Cook made five 3-pointers and Mazur made two 3-point shots. Tommy Zanaras scored 12 and Angelo Barron added 10, Joe Massari six.
Zac Matik (3), Ed Camey (2) and Tony Tamanini (2) also scored for Mainland (16-4).
Floyd Whitaker led Highland (12-5) with 14 points.
Mainland: 10 16 27 26− 79
Highland: 14 13 8 11− 46
Girls basketball
Cedar Creek 53,
Atlantic Christian 40
The Pirates’ Trina Deveney scored a team-leading 28 while Abby Gunnels added seven points. Jezlyn Cross and Tay Tay Parker each scred five.
Juliet Duverglas (4), Gabbie Luko (3) and Ashley Nicolichia (2) also scored for Cedar Creek (7-12).
The Cougars’ Caraline Winkel scored 12 points, all from 3-point range, and had two assists and two blocks, while Sydney Pearson added 11 points with nine rebounds and four steals. Olivia Chapman had seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and scored four.
Cristen Winkel (5), Shelby Einwechter (4), Rebekah Darragh (2) and Chloe Vogel (2) also scored for Atlantic Christian (10-9).
Cedar Creek: 15 15 13 12− 53
Atlantic Christ.: 9 7 11 13− 40
No. 3 Mainland Reg. 35,
Camden Catholic 19
Kylee Watson scored a game-high 15 points to lead Mainland, the No. 3 team in The Press Elite 11. Camryn Dirkes scored nine, Madison Hafetz added eight and Taylor Dalzell scored three. The Mustangs improved to 17-2.
Mainland: 7 8 7 12−35
Camden: 7 8 3 1−19
Wildwood Catholic 62,
Buena Reg. 24
Marianna Papazoglou scored 22 points to lead Wildwood Catholic, which improved to 17-3. Gabby Turco scored 13 for the Crusaders, Alyia Gray-Rivera added nine and Lauren McCallion had six. Kimmy Caisello, Jiana Fields and Adrianna Gray-Rivera scored three apiece.
Buena Regional’s Bridget Gilliano and Krissy Mosentoff scored seven points, and Barbara Mobley had four. Mya Williams scored three and Jess Perello added two for the Chiefs (8-12).
WWC: 20 17 17 8−62
Buena: 11 4 5 4−24
Middle Twp. 69,
Pleasantville 13
The Panthers’ Kira Sides scored 13 points and Paige Fox added 11.
Tori London scored seven and Logan Thomas and Aubrey Hunter each added six. Brianna Robinson (5), Kate Herlihy (5), Sophia Terenik (4), Brynn Bock (4), Maddie Barber (4), Raine DeRosa (2) and Michaela Graham (2) also scored for Middle.
Shania Watkins led the Greyhounds (15-4) with five.
Middle Twp.: 22 12 20 3− 69
Pleasantville: 3 6 4 0− 13
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.