Egg Harbor Township High School’s boys basketball team beat Gloucester Tech 73-44 on Friday.
The Eagles improved to 11-13.
Jordan Sweeney scored his 1,000th point in the win. He finished with 16.
Michael Dodd led the Eagles with 22. Anthony Colon added 12, and Isiah Walsh scored 10. Other scorers were Ethan Dodd (4), Jake Westgate (4), Derrick Carrington (2), Aaron Larramore (2) and JJ Germann (1).
Eric Fedoryka scored 11 for Gloucester Tech (7-14). Jay Ridgeway and Jake Silva had six apiece. David Hayes added nine, and Dougie Kritikson had seven. Other scorers were Marc Molinari (3) and Luna (2).
EHT: 15 15 20 23−73
GT: 6 10 14 14−44
Hammonton 64,
Vineland Prep 34
Ethan Mays scored 13 for Hammonton. Nick Lenhart added 10. Ryan Barts had scored 12. Other scorers were Isreal Reyes (6), Kam Watkins (3), Mike Hamilton (9), Chris Torres (3), Casey Gazzara (3) and Owen Mauriello (6).
Jaheem Bailey scored nine for Vineland Prep. Tyreck Byrd had seven. Nygel Towns scored a team-high 18.
Hammonton: 13 16 18 15−64
Vineland: 8 10 5 11−34
Ocean City 60,
Oakcrest 39
Senior Luke Varallo led the visiting Red Raiders with 18 points and hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to tie the Ocean City school record with the 108th of his career. The 3-point record was set by Ricky Lipford in 1994. Ocean City (16-3) next plays at Lower Cape May Regional at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Donovan Graham scored 16 points for O.C. and Joey Sacco added eight. Other scorers were Ian Aungst (5), Mike Rhodes (4), Gannon Brady (4), Ryley Burns (3) and Bradley Jamison (2). Tayvion Gray scored 15 points for the Falcons (3-15). Others were AJ Reeves (4), Julian Huggins (4), Darrien DeJean (4), Angel Casanova (3), Colin Beltre (3), Mike O’Brien (2), Greg Copeland (2) and Josiah Casanova (2).
Ocean City: 13 19 18 10−60
Oakrest: 9 5 9 16−39
Mainland Reg. 74,
Vineland 71
Angelo Barron scored 18 points for the host Mustangs (18-4), including 10 in the fourth quarter. Jake Cook and Tommy Zanara had 17 and 16, respectively. Mainland was up 60-45 after three quarters. Other scorers were JaQuan Mace (8), Joe Massari (8) and Luke Mazur (7).
DJ Campbell led Vineland (11-7) with 29 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Raymond Diggs scored 21 points and Anthony Davis had nine. Others were Isaiah Blakely (4), Austin Shaw (3), Tyreem Powell (3) and Kollin Fleeks (2).
Vineland: 19 13 13 26−71
Mainland: 17 29 14 14−74
Glassboro 78,
Wildwood 46
Keon Sabb scored a game-high 23 for Glassboro. Kwandel Tokley had 19, and Kyree Myers added 14. Other scorers were Santino Manein (5), Marsae Leadom (4), Jay Wright (4), Gavin Shields (3), Isom Golden (2), Greg Breckett (2) and Markus Allen (2).
Mac McGrath led Wildwood with 15 points. Karl Brown and Seamus Fynes scored 10 and nine, respectively. Tyler Tomlin had six. Ethan Burke, Andrew Zielinski and Will Long had two apiece.
Wildwood: 9 15 3 19−46
Glassboro: 16 20 13 29−78
From Thursday
Brick Twp. 58,
Southern Reg. 50
Shane Williams scored 31 for Brick (12-8). Jalen Jackson added 13. Other scorers were Brandan Bautista (6), Ryan Duffy (4), Anthony Maniscalco (2) and Ty Williams (2).
Vinnie Deck and Cole Markley scored 13 a piece for Southern (6-15). Joe Infurna had 10, and Johnny Tilton added six. Other scorers were Alex Manno (3), Cole Robinson (3) and Jay Silva (2).
Southern: 14 9 11 16−50
Brick: 7 17 16 18−58
