Holy Spirit High School’s Christian Kalinowski scored a game-high 34 points with four rebounds and two assists to help lead the Spartans to a 64-59 victory in overtime against Mervo Tech (Md.) in a Bill Osborn Memorial bracket game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic on Wednesday.
Isaiah Gerena scored 12 points with a team-leading seven rebounds and one assist. Jake LaMonaca added nine points with four rebounds and one assist.
Santino Georgio (3), Jack Cella (2), Colin Nolan (2) and Joe Glenn (2) also scored for Holy Spirit (5-1).
Corey Petergan scored a team-leading 18 points with five rebounds for Mervo Tech, while teammate Rico Lang added 17 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Demonee Carter (9), Elijah Rantin (8), Davon Newman (5) and Tavon Newman (2) also scored for Mervo Tech.
Mervo Tech: 6 12 17 20 4− 59
Holy Spirit: 17 13 5 20 9− 64
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
At Wildwoods Convention Center
GWITDA Showcase
Bishop Eustace 85,
Egg Harbor Twp. 44
Michael Dodd scored 18 points for Egg Harbor Township (3-2) with six rebounds and one assist. Jordan Sweeney added 11 points with six rebounds, while Isiah Walsh put up nine points. J.J. Germann and Jake Westgate scored three points apiece.
Mattia Morini scored a game-high 19 points for Bishop Eustace and had eight rebounds. David Cross scored 14 points with 14 assists.
EHT: 11 14 9 10−44
Bishop: 21 18 20 26−85
Bernie McCracken Memorial
Wildwood 52,
Absegami 33
The Warriors’ Tyler Tomlin had a game-high 20 points with eight rebounds and two assists, while Will Long scored 16 points with two rebounds and one assist.
Max McGrath (4), Diante Miles (3), Andrew Zielinski (3), Karl Brown (2), Seamus Fyness (1) and also scored for Wildwood (1-4). Miles also had a game-high three assists and two rebounds.
The Braves’ Joseph Javier scored six points with two rebounds, while Kaashim Durham, William Woodson, Jared Goldin, Brian Searight and Jermiah Ringgold each scored four points.
Mike Fitten (2) and Devin Andermanis (2) also scored for Absegami (1-3). Andermanis had a team-leading five rebounds.
Absegami: 8 4 9 12– 33
Wildwood: 14 17 10 11– 52
Pemberton Tournament
At Pemberton
St. Joseph 74,
Bordentown 38
The Wildcats’ Alanas Urbonas scored a game-high 23 points, while teammates Malik Bailey and Marcellus Ross added 14 points each. Urbonas and Ross made one 3-point shot apiece as St. Joseph improved to 6-0.
Corey Blackwell (7), Ian Brown (4), Ja’son Prevard (4), Yamere Diggs (2), Jordan Stafford (2), Aidan Flavell (2) and Joe Enwerhi (2) also scored for the Wildcats.
Chris Burell scored 18 points for Bordentown. Osvaldo Vrena (5), Gavis Shiev (4), Jordan Martin (3), Rushon Vancline (3), Logan Saronin (3) and Aloen Kennedy (2) also scored.
St. Joseph: 23 16 15 20 − 74
Bordentown: 8 11 12 7− 38
Bull Dawg Classic
At Rumson Fair-Haven
St. Peter’s Prep 48,
Barnegat 37
Mike Farell led St. Peter’s Prep (4-1) with 12 points. Mark Armstrong and Ahmaz Athias scored 11 apiece. Other scorers were Rayshawn Ford (7), Will White (5) and Cour tney Hymes (2).
Nicholas Revello scored a game-high 13 points for Barnegat (2-2). Brian Finucan had seven, and Brendan Revello had six. Other scorers were Jaxon Baker (5), Sean Morris (4) and Jared Krey (2).
S: 9 20 14 5 − 48
B: 11 6 11 9 − 37
Girls basketball
Score at the Shore
at Southern Reg.
(2) Lenape 49,
(6) Southern Reg. 43
The Rams’ Jacqueline Ward scored a team-leading 15 points, while teammate Sam Del Rio scored 13 points and Kaela Curtin added 11 points. Taylor Tancedi scored four points for Southern (2-3).
Lenape’s Shannon Malroy scored a team-leading 16 points, while Nevach Sutton added 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Kiana Gosnell (11) and Regan King (7) also scored for the Indians (4-0).
Lenape: 11 12 10 16 − 49
Southern Reg.: 10 12 12 9− 43
Consolation Round
(5) Mater Dei Prep 56,
(8) Pleasantville 16
Katie Zoda led Mater Dei Prep with 20 points. Jaylynn Graham had 12, and Liz Mauro had 10. Other scorers were Bridget Sullivan (4), Lara Gritzek (4), Maddy Lopez (2), Jill Corcoran (2) and Elizah Mitchell (2).
Shania Watkins scored a team-high 10 points for Pleasantville. Liexis Keith had five, and Shakiya Smith had one.
M: 25 15 12 4 − 56
P: 3 7 3 3 − 16
Consolation Round
Holmdel 56,
Millville 37
Leah Nolan scored a team-high 17 points for Holmdel. Olivia Palmer had 11, and Jenna Stolker had nine. Other scorers were Ryann Taylor (7), Lindsay Cannon (4), Carson Fontana (4), Emma Quirk (2) and Abbey Ferguson (2).
Armanee DeBarry led Millville with 15 points. Tanazha Ford had nine. Other scorers were Aaniyah Street (6), Phoebe Baldasarre (6) and Sha’naja Williams (1).
H: 11 11 17 17 − 56
M: 5 5 18 9 − 37
Regular season
Lacey Twp. 52,
Lakewood 10
Hayley Ocskasy scored 15 points with six rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Lacey (2-2). Brianna Scott scored seven points with seven rebounds, while Allie Toth scored 14 points and had three rebounds. Also for the Lions was Cayli Biele (3), Karlie Buxton (3), Nicole Coraggio (4), Desray Schnieder (2), Karlie Sokolov (2) and Gianna Todaro (2).
Lacey: 23 7 16 6−52
Lakewood: 0 5 3 2−10
KSA Holiday Tournament
Red Bracket at Orlando, Florida
Windemere (Fla.) 44,
Ocean City 36
The Red Raiders’ Danielle Donoghue scored 11 points, while teammates Savanna Holt added six points and Emma Finnegan scored eight points. Delaney Lappin (4), Lauren Mirsky (4) and Abbey Fenton (3) also scored for Ocean City (2-2)
For Windemere (9-1), Sara Pedraza scored 14 points and Kayla Green added 10 points. Abbey Crain (9), Brianna Syzmanski (4), Mikayln Nash (3) and Delaney Loas (2) also scored.
Windemere: 9 8 11 16− 44
Ocean City: 7 6 8 15− 36
