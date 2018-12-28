The Lower Cape May Regional High School boys basketball team beat Phil-Mont Christian (Pa.) 54-46 in the George Holden Sr. Memorial Championship at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood on Friday.
Coach Scott Holden, son of George, said he was proud to honor his father with the win.
“If my father was sitting here next to me, he’d be telling me it was more important to just get the win,” Holden said. “(But) it was huge when I took the trophy home and gave it to my mother.”
Legendary Lower Cape May coach George Holden Sr. died in July at 84. George’s son Pat also was a head coach of the Caper Tigers before Scott.
Lauren Holden, Pat’s daughter and a Lower Cape May graduate, finished her high school career with 2,476 points. She currently plays for Fordham University.
Martin Anguelov scored a game-high 31 points with two rebounds and two assists to lead Lower Cape May. David Durham scored eight points with six rebounds while Angel Candelaria and Pat Moore put up six points apiece. Ronnie Jackson (2) and Tom Gault (1) also scored for the Caper Tigers (6-1).
Tipton Lyle scored 20 points with four rebounds and two assists for Phil-Mont Christian.
Phil-Mont: 10 15 5 16−46
LCM: 9 16 11 18−54
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Ray Martin Memorial Bracket
Bridgeton 62,
Tacony Academy (Pa.) 54
Vintrell Moore scored 23 points and had seven rebounds with three assists to lead the Bulldogs (2-3). Tyrone Chandler scored 14 points with three assists, while Ryan Williams added 11 points and six rebounds. D’Ondre Fentress scored eight points and Ladarian Armstead and Jose Ortiz scored three points apiece.
Zaire Ramos scored a team-high 10 points for Tacony with seven rebounds.
Bridgeton: 10 15 18 19−62
Tacony: 18 4 12 20−54
George Holden Sr. Memorial Consolation
Cumberland Reg. 37,
Cristo Rey (Pa.) 36
Cumberland Regional’s Chris Strawn scored a team-high 12 points, while Ronald Smith added 11 points and six rebounds. Also for the Colts (1-4) was Antonio Gil (5), Sadique Powell (4), Jamere Muschette (3) and Jermaine Stubbs (2).
Jaheim Aiken scored nine points for Cristo Rey and Desi Smith added six points and five rebounds.
Cristo: 9 6 7 14−36
Cumberland: 2 8 10 17−37
West Deptford Holiday Tournament
Cedar Creek 35,
Deptford 28
Kareem Tinsley scored eight points to lead the Pirates (2-4), while Jovanni Bermudez added seven points. Michael Stokes (6), Kyree Tinsley (5), Matthew Athill (2), Kevin Evans (2) and Isaiah Vasquez (4) also scored for Cedar Creek.
Deptford fell to 0-5. No further information was available.
Deptford: 7 8 5 8−28
Cedar: 7 6 10 12−35
Washington Township Tournament
Haddonfield 89,
Egg Harbor Twp. 44
Isiah Walsh scored 16 points to lead Egg Harbor Township (3-4). Jordan Sweeney added 13 points while Ethan Dodd put up seven. Michael Dodd scored six points and Keon Cochran had two.
Dan Fleming scored a game-high 33 points for Haddonfield (5-0) with four rebounds, three assists and four blocks.
EHT: 6 8 17 12−44
Haddonfield: 24 21 21 23−89
Bulldawg Classic
Fort Hamilton (N.Y.) 62,
Barnegat 49
Nicholas Revello scored 11 points for Barnegat (2-3), while Brendan Revello and Jaxon Baker added 10 points apiece. Sean Morris (8), Brian Finucan (6), Robert Armstrong (2) and David Ciani (2) also scored for the Bengals.
Fort Hamilton improved to 6-5. No further information was available.
Fort: 13 14 21 14−62
Barnegat: 10 8 18 13−49
Trenton 63,
Atlantic City 35
Nassir Hodge scored 20 points to lead the defending Central Jersey Group IV champions to victory in this Skyline Classic game at Marist High School in Bayonne.
Elijah Kelly had nine points and 11 assists for Trenton. Atlantic City falls to 2-3.
AC: 11 6 10 8−35
Trenton: 19 18 20 6−63
Score at the Shore
at Southern Reg.
Semifinal round
(1) Pleasantville 69,
(8) Mainland Reg. 61
Jacob Valeus scored a game-high 25 points for Pleasantville on Thursday, and Jalen Freeman had 21. Other scorers were Sam Growalt (10), Isir MdFadden (6), Alejandro Rosado (2), Sahmir Jones (2), Mohamed Toure (2) and Elijah Jones (1).
Tommy Zanaras led Mainland with 18 points. Jaquan Mace had 15, and Jake Cook had 11. Other scorers were Joe Massari (8), Angelo Barron (6) and Angelo DeRosa.
Pleasantville: 14 18 14 23−69
Mainland: 21 14 17 9−61
Wrestling
St. Augustine Prep’s Mike Misita defeated Jacob Anderson of Middletown North in a 2-1 decision at a 195-pound bout in the finals of the Mustang Classic at Brick Memorial.
Ryan Defoney made it to the finals of the 106-pound bracket for the Hermits and fell to Tyler Klinsky (Middletown) from a pin 49 seconds into the match. Mike Albergo was defeated by Jack Nies at 132 in a 1-0 decision, while Salvatore Manera was defeated at 160 by Robert Kanniard (Wall Twp.) in a 18-6 major decision.
