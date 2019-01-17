Mainland Regional High School defeated Cedar Creek 62-49 in a Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball game on Thursday.
Tommy Zanaras scored 14 points, and Jake Cook added 12 for Mainland. Angelo Barron and JaQuan Marc added 11 points apiece. Joe Massari scored 10 and Luke Mazur added four for the Mustangs, who improved to 9-4.
Isaiah Vasquez scored a game-high 16 points to lead Cedar Creek (6-6). Kyree Tinsley added 15, Mike Stokes eight, Kareem Tinsley six and Jojo Bermudez four.
Mainland: 14 20 10 18−62
Cedar: 14 13 11 11−49
Holy Spirit 60,
Oakcrest 33
Joe Glenn scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Spartans (8-5), and Christian Kalinowski added 15. Jake Lamonaca and Jack Cella added eight apiece. Colin Nolan (4), Pat Oakes (3) and Gavin Gillespie (1) also scored.
Oakcrest’s Nissim Respes scored 10 points, and Michael O’Brien added seven. A.J. Reaves (6), Angel Casanova (2), Tavion Gray (3), Colin Veltin (2), Greg Copeland (1) and Scot Creighton (2) also scored for the Falcons, who fell to 1-11.
Spirit: 18 11 13 18−60
Oakcrest: 4 6 12 11−33
Southern Reg. 43,
Toms River South 34
Cole Markley scored 18 points with four rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Rams (4-9). Jay Silva added 10 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Will Devane and Alex Manno added six points apiece, and Johnny Tilton scored three points with two steals.
Jalen Folsom scored 14 points to lead Toms River South, which fell to 3-10.
TRS: 9 9 8 8−34
Southern: 10 10 11 12−43
Girls basketball
Barnegat 50,
Lakewood 32
Kya Joseph scored 13 points with nine rebounds and one steal to lead Barnegat, and Sydney Boyer added 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Jada Baker had nine points with 14 rebounds and three assists for the Bengals (8-7). Isabel Guiro (5), Kaya Foy (4), Nikki Lozito (4), Ashley Pringle (3) and Bianca Savoy (2) also scored.
Lakewood’s Ayshia Diawara scored a game-high 16.
Lakewood: 8 7 6 11−32
Barnegat: 14 19 7 10−50
Atlantic Tech 56,
Bridgeton 16
Cea’anai Jackson had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the undefeated Red Hawks (11-0). Kayla Sykes added 13 points, three assists and two steals, and Jakyra Williams scored 10 points with eight rebounds. Grace Speer scored seven points with six rebounds, Nyasia Grant had five points and Julianna Montero added four.
Scotti Walker scored eight points for the Bulldogs (5-8).
ACIT: 20 11 12 13−56
Bridgeton: 6 7 3 0−16
Oakcrest 51,
Holy Spirit 41
Ionyona Alves scored 20 points with 16 rebounds to lead the Falcons (9-3). Nay Nay Clark added 19 points, and Nephtalie Dorce scored six.
Holy Spirit’s Zhyana Young scored 14 points, Paige Sofield 11 and Syria Bass 10. The Spartans fell to 1-11.
Oakcrest: 12 12 13 14−51
Spirit: 8 5 15 13−41
No. 6 Mainland Reg. 54,
Cedar Creek 22
Kylee Watson scored 15 points to lead the Mustangs, The No. 6 team in The Press Elite 11. Claudia Mairone scored 14, and Madison Hafetz added nine. Camryn Dirkes (5), Schoen (6) also scored. Mainland improved to 12-2.
Cedar Creek’s Jezlyn Cross scored nine points along with Abby Gunnels who added six. Also for the Pirates (2-10) was Tay Tay Parker (4), Trina Deveny (2) and Ana Cintron. .
No. 10 Ocean City 50,
Lower Cape May Reg. 25
Molly Hoffman, Emma Finnegan and Danielle Donoghue scored nine points apiece to lead Ocean City, the No. 10 team in The Press Elite 11. Tori Rolls scored eight, and Savannah Holt added five for the Red Raiders (7-3). Abby Fenton (6), Lauren Mirksy (2) and Stephanie Carey (2) also scored.
Ashley Jackson scored a game-high 16 for the Caper Tigers (5-6). Winter Farve added four, Annabella Halbrunner had three and Alyssa Wagner scored two.
LCM: 4 3 0 18−25
OC: 16 6 13 15−50
Boys swimming
Cumberland Reg. 51,
Millville 43
At Holly City Family Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—C (Kyle Coll, Chris Colson, Joe Colon, Liam Quick) 1:56.35; 200 Freestyle—William Taguwa C 2:16.22; 200 IM—Coll C 2:29.25; 50 Freestyle—Kevin Hallenbeck M 24.09; 100 Butterfly—Quick C 1:06.47; 100 Freestyle—Colson C 57.09; 500 Freestyle—Hallenbeck M 6:00.64; 200 Freestyle Relay—M (Tim Wright, Leon Borek, William Muhlbaier, Gavin Smith) 1:51.35; 100 Backstroke—Colson C 1:05.75; 100 Breaststroke—Coll C 1:12.93; 400 Freestyle Relay—C (Taguwa, Quick, Coll, Colson) 4:02.41.
Records—Cumberland 5-4, Millville 0-9.
