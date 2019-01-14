Max McGrath scored 16 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer, to lead Wildwood High School to a 48-47 victory against Cumberland Regional in a Tri-County Conference boys basketball game Monday.
McGrath also had eight rebounds and one steal to help the Warriors improve to 2-8.
Will Long scored 15 points and had three rebounds and three assists for the Warriors, while Dante Miles added seven points, seven assists and two steals. Greg Mitchell (2), Andrew Zielinski (2) and Karl Brown (6) also scored.
Cumberland’s Jemere Muschette scored a game-high 20 points with three rebounds and two steals. Antonio Gil had 13 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals along with Chris Strawn, who scored seven points and got four rebounds. Also scoring for the Colts (2-9) were Josh Scurry (3) and Jermaine Stuggs (4).
Cumberland: 8 12 12 15−47
Wildwood: 8 16 14 10−48
No. 10 St. Joseph 63,
Atlantic Christian 39
Ian Brown scored 18 points to lead St. Joseph (9-1), the No. 10 team in The Press Elite 11.
Marcellus Ross scored 13 points and Jordan Stafford added 10. Malik Bailey (5), Jason Prevard (2), Corey Blackwell (5), Alanas Zurbanis (1) and Adam Flavell (4) also scored for the Wildcats.
Atlantic Christian’s Francis Johnson scored nine, while Elijah Chapman and London Shives had eight apiece. Also for the Cougars was Ben Noble (7), Cole Johnson (3) and Daniel Roland (6).
Atlantic: 10 7 12 8−39
St. Joe: 20 23 16 4−63
Woodstown 57,
Hammonton 48
Nick Lenhert scored 15 points including five 3-pointers for Hammonton (1-9). Ryan Barts scored 10 points. Isreal Reyes and Ethan Mays added five points apiece.
Mike Hamilton, Ryan Hughes, Chris Torres and Kameron Watkins scored two points each.
Zach Wygand and Jake Pratt scored 16 points each to lead Woodstown (8-2).
Hammonton: 9 8 17 15−48
Woodstown: 9 15 14 19−57
Brick Twp. 46,
Southern Reg. 38
Jay Silva scored a team-high 15 points with 10 rebounds to lead the Rams (3-9).
Vinnie Deck scored eight points with five rebounds and three assists. Cole Markley scored four points and got four rebounds. Joe Infurna (2), Alex Manno (2), Ben Ridgway (3), Cole Robinson (2) and Johnny Tilton (2) also scored for Southern.
Jalen Jackson scored 23 for Brick Township (6-3).
Brick: 9 11 15 9−46
Southern: 5 14 11 8−38
Pinelands Reg. 42,
Barnegat 32
Andrew Schulz scored a game-high 22 points to lead Pinelands (7-3), while Anthony Diaz scored 10 points.
Luke Wiatrowski scored eight for the Wildcats. Ryan Skeie scored two points.
Barnegat’s Nicholas Revello scored 11 points and Brian Finucan added eight. Brendan Revello scored seven points and Sean Morris added six points. The Bengals fell to 4-6.
Barnegat: 7 9 10 6−32
Pinelands: 12 8 11 11−42
Girls basketball
Lacey Twp. 48,
Lakewood 27
Allie Toth scored a game-high 22 points to lead Lacey Township (7-5).
Cayli Biele and Hayley Ocskasy scored six points each while Karlie Buxton scored five points.
Gianna Todaro (3), Brianna Scott (2) and Desray Schneider (2) also scored for the Lions.
Aysha Diawara scored 14 points for Lakewood who fell to 1-10.
Lower Cape May Reg. 40,
Pennsville 29
Lower Cape May’s Ashley Jackson scored 22 points, and Lindsey Holden added nine. Annabella Helbruner added seven points for the Caper Tigers (4-6). Winter Farve added two points.
Pennsville fell to 5-5.
Pennsville: 7 2 7 13−29
LCM: 10 11 8 11−40
No. 6 Mainland Reg. 47,
Egg Harbor Twp. 27
Kylee Watson scored 28 points to lead the Mustangs (12-2), the No. 6 team in the Elite 11.
Camry Dirkes added six points and Taylor Dalzell scored five. Madison Hafetz (3), Lauren Toner (1), Lila Schoen (2) and Kelly Haines (2) also scored for Mainland.
Egg Harbor Township’s Sierra Hegh scored eight points and Lauren Baxter scored seven. Also for the Eagles (7-3) was Madison Isreal (4), Natasha Iqbal (4), Mackenzie Mahaana (1) and Ariyana Davis (3).
EHT: 12 6 5 4−27
Mainland: 9 11 15 12−47
Atlantic City 66,
Millville 36
Ciani Redd-Howard scored 15 points for the Vikings (6-3).
Qeiajae Canty scored 13 points and Savannah Robertson added 12.
Madison Brestle (10), Cornysha Davis (2), Alex Fader (4), Sanai Garrison Macon (3) and Shakiyah Hasan (7) also scored for Atlantic City.
Tanazha Ford scored a team-high 12 points for the Thunderbolts (3-8).
Sha’naja Williams scored six points, Fatimah Owens and Aaniyah Street added five points apiece.
Also for Millville was Armanee DeBarry (4), Ailyn Perez (2) and Samantha Reed (2).
Millville: 3 12 8 13−36
AC: 15 14 16 21−66
Atlantic Christian 41,
St. Joseph 16
Sydney Pearson scored a game-high 15 points with five rebounds, five steals and one block to lead Atlantic Christian (6-5).
Shelby Einwechter scored seven points with two steals, and Chloe Vogel scored six points and got two rebounds. Caraline Winkel and Cristen Winkel each scored five points and got three rebounds.
Rebekah Darragh scored two points. Olivia Chapman had one point and three steals.
St. Joseph’s Megan Montgomery and Karli Middleman scored six points apiece.
Brielle Hutchinson (2), Geena Tartaglia (1) and Kaity Daiton (1) also scored for the Wildcats (0-10).
Atlantic: 19 8 7 7−41
St. Joe: 2 3 6 5−16
Hammonton 61,
Schalick 36
Hammonton’s Sara Peretti scored 19 and Jada Thompson added 14.
Marisa Passarella added 12 points, and Khristina Washington added five. Also scoring for the Blue Devils (6-4) were Alyssa Caporale (1), Lexi DeRosa (1), Nikki Raup (3), Remy Smith (4) and Paige Souder (2).
Tia Furbush scored a game-high 20 points for Schalick (7-4).
Hammonton: 12 12 22 15−61
Schalick: 4 11 13 8−36
Bowling
Boys
Hammonton 2, West Deptford 2: H: Robert Feriozi (191 game, 513 series); Dylan Scarpato (190 game, 504 series. WD: Brandon Parker (223 game, 554 series); Cyrus Tahmasebi (199 game, 458 series).
Girls
West Deptford 4, Hammonton 0: WD: Re Ferris (166 game, 460 series); H: Ashlynne Scardino (141 game, 391 series); Julia Simpers (138 game, 364 series); Francesca Jacobs (132 game, 384 series).
