The St. Joseph High School boys basketball team continued its impressive start with a win in the Seagull Classic on Saturday afternoon.
Ian Brown sank 6 of 7 shots, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range, as the Wildcats beat Rancocas Valley 55-38 at Holy Spirit. St. Joe (7-0) is No. 6 in The Press Elite 11 ranking.
Brown finished with 16 points, while Marcellus Ross scored 11 for St. Joe. Wildcats junior Alanas Urbonas scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds.
For Rancocas Valley (3-4), Nyzhir Brown and Damilola Mosaku each scored 11 points. Brandon Mohan (6), Jahmier Washington (4), Kyle Lundy (4) and Javontae Jones (2) also scored for the Red Devils.
St.Joseph:15 17 14 9− 55
Ran. Valley: 14 7 14 3− 38
OTHER GAMES ACIT 48,
Holy Cross 43
Laquan Banks made two foul shots with 5 seconds remaining in regulation to lead Atlantic Tech (4-4) to an upset victory over host Holy Cross (5-3). Banks scored eight points, including one 3-pointer, and added eight assists.
The Red Hawks’ Nurridin Rahmann scored a team-leading 17 points, including three 3-pointers, with 10 rebounds, while James Waugh scored 12 points. Jared Armitage scored nine points and McRoodjerry Cesar added two points.
Rahmann and Waugh each had 10 rebounds, while Armitage added nine rebounds.
For Holy Cross, Gianmarco Arletti led with 13 points, including four 3-pointers. Aiden Nesemeier (13), Clark Conaway (8), Ryan Keller (5) and Giovanni Cessel (4) also scored.
Holy Cross: 9 12 10 12− 43
Atlantic Tech: 16 12 6 14− 48
Vineland 60,
Cumberland Regional 36
Anthony Davis led Vineland with 14 points. Raymond Diggs had 12, and DJ Campbell had eight. Kollin Fleeks, Chase Hickey and Angel Marrero scored six apiece. Other scorers were Austin Shaw (4), Chris Marrero (2) and Conrad Jackson III (2).
Jamere Muschette led Cumberland (1-6) with 16 points. Josh Scurry and Chris Strawn had eight and six, respectively. Other scorers were Rae Robinson (3), Antonio Gil (2) and Jermaine Stubbs (1).
Cumberland: 15 9 7 5−36
Vineland: 17 8 23 12−60
Egg Harbor Township 75,
Cedar Creek 58
The Eagles’ Isiah Walsh scored 18 points, while teammates Michael Dodd added 15 points and J.J. Germann scored 14 points. Germann made three 3-pointers and Walsh made two 3-point shots.
Keon Cochran (9), Ethan Dodd (7), Jordan Sweeney (7), Jake Westgate (6) and Rahim Muhammad (2) also scored for Egg Harbor Township (6-4).
Kyree Tinsley scored 18 points for the Pirates (2-5), while Jovanni Bermudez added 14 points and Kevin Evans scored 11 points.
Cedar Creek: 9 10 19 20− 58
EHT: 27 15 18 15− 75
No. 11 Millville 37,
Williamstown 31
Rynell Lawrence scored a game-high 17 points for Millville (6-2). Eddie Jamison had seven, and Aundrey Green had six. Other scorers were Byron Powell (4), John Green (2) and Colby Etter (1).
Carlos Lopez Jr. led Williamstown (3-5) with nine points. John Paccione had eight, and Nick Sambour had seven. Other scorers were Justin Garnett (3), Travon Camper (2) and Jon Platt (2).
Millville: 14 4 11 8−37
Williamstown: 7 10 10 4−31
Girls basketball
Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit
Holy Spirit 45,
Delsea Reg. 36
Zhyana Young scored a game-high 17 points with nine rebounds as the Spartans (1-7) earned their first win this season. Sophia Pasquale scored 12 points with 10 rebounds, while Julianna Lynch scored six points with six rebounds.
Melody Pugliese scored eight points, while Francesca Florio scored once point and had four rebounds for Holy Spirit. Savannah Keaser also scored one point.
The Crusaders’ Peyton Gilmore scored 15 points, while Kamille Morton added 10 points. Tori Kanuck (5), Lexi Kelly (4) and Alexis Harkins (2) also scored for Delsea (1-5).
Delsea Reg.:5 9 14 8− 36
Holy Spirit:9 6 14 16− 45
OTHER GAMES Freehold Township 32,
Southern Reg. 28
Sam Del Rio scored a team-leading 16 points and had six rebounds for the Rams (4-4), while Kaela Curtin added six points with eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Jacqueline Ward had fours steals and six rebounds.
Alex Mattner (2), Jordan Frangipani (2) and Nicole Conroy also scored for Southern.
For Freehold Township (6-2), Tanya Elsbree scored 16 points with eight rebounds, while Hannah Orloff added 10 points with a game-high 12 rebounds. Kaylie Elsbree scored six points..
Freehold Twp.: 14 4 9 5− 32
Southern Reg.: 8 6 6 8− 28
Egg Harbor Township 37,
Cedar Creek 32
The Eagles’ Lauren Baxter scored nine points, while Madison Israel added seven points. Sierra Hegh scored six points, while Natasha Iqbal and Ariyana Davis scored five points each. Mackenzie Mahana (1) also scored for Egg Harbor Township (4-3).
Trina Deveney scored a game-high 12 points, while Gabbie Luko added 11 points for Cedar Creek. Ana Cintron and Berta Iglesias each scored four points. Abby Gunnels (1) also scored for the Pirates (3-4).
EHT: 6 10 9 12− 37
Cedar Creek: 8 7 6 11− 32
Wildwood CATHOLIC 45,
Deptford 31
The Crusaders’ Marianna Papazoglou scored a game-high 22 points, including one from 3-point range, while Gabby Turco added 10 points. Lauren McCallion (8), Kimmy Casiello (4) and Xiomara Walker (1) also scored for Wildwood Catholic (7-2).
The Spartans’ Katie Morrison scored 10 points while Mahgonay Collins added eight points. Janazhia Clinton (4), Megan Grace (4), Tamarah Lowber (4) and Amaris Bussie (1) also scored for Deptford (4-3).
Deptford: 7 6 10 8− 31
Wildwood Cath. 16 16 6 7− 45
Vineland 67,
Cumberland Reg. 35
Briel Herbert scored 21 points with four rebounds and four assists, while Nai Aijah Ball scored 14 points with 12 assists and five rebounds. Madison Ratliff (9), Mikeyla Rivera (7), Kaliyah Byrd (6), Chakyra Moss (4), Aalyiah Calderon (3) and Nadia Calderon (2) also scored for Vineland (5-1)
The Colts’ Jenna Gardner scored a team-leading 12 points. A. Hitchens (8), Reonna Givens (6), Taleah Robinson (5), Morgan Hood (2), and C. Simmons (2) also scored for Cumberland (0-6).
Cumberland: 12 7 11 5− 35
Vineland: 16 21 21 9− 67
