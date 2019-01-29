Ocean City High School scored 39 second-half points en route to a 61-56 comeback victory over Wildwood in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Wildwood senior Tyler Tomlin scored his 1,000th career point during the game.
The Warriors led 32-23 at halftime.
Donovan Graham scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to lead the Red Raiders (12-3) with three steals and three assists.
Gannon Brady added 16 points with five rebounds and two assists, and Luke Varallo scored 11 and had two rebounds and a steal.
Joey Sacco scored nine with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Ian Aungst (2), Will Drain (3) and Mike Rhodes (2) also scored for Ocean City.
Needing only one point, the Warriors’ Tomlin reached the scoring milestone early in the first quarter from the free-throw line.
He finished the game with 23 points and had four rebounds with three assists.
“It feels great,” Tomlin, 18, said. “I always wanted to do that since I was a little kid. It was great to do it tonight.”
“I was anxious all of last night and all day today. I missed the first (free throw), so I’m glad I made the second one. It felt like the weight of the world was lifted off my shoulders. I finally did it.”
Also for Wildwood (5-12), Will Long scored 14 and had seven rebounds, and Diante Miles added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Ethan Burke (2), Seamus Fynes (5) and Max McGrath (2) also scored.
Wildwood: 15 17 15 9−56
OC: 10 13 19 19−61
Triton Reg. 46,
Cumberland Reg. 37
Cumberland’s Chris Strawn scored 13 points, and Ronald Smith added nine.
Jamere Muschette (7), Antonio Gil (5), Josh Scurry (2) and Rae Robinson (1) also scored for the Colts, who fell to 2-16.
Cumberland: 12 10 8 7−37
Triton: 12 10 13 11−46
Williamstown 62,
Hammonton 43
Chris Torres scored 10 points to lead Hammonton, which fell to 3-13.
Ryan Barts, Mike Hamilton and Isreal Reyes scored seven points apiece.
Nick Lenhert (5), Ethan Mays (5) and Casey Gazzara-Slimm (2) also scored for the Blue Devils.
Carlos Lopez Jr. scored a game-high 18 points for Williamstown (7-12).
Hammonton: 7 18 7 11−43
Williamstown: 16 17 17 12−62
Barnegat 49,
Toms River South 41
Brendan and Nicholas Revello had 16 and 14 points for Barnegat, respectively.
Brian Finucan scored 11. Other scorers were Jared Krey (4), Sean Morris (2) and Jaxon Baker (2).
Jalen Folsom had 14 points for Toms River South.
Steve Beaton and Evans had four apiece. Phil Fried had 11, and Gerry Ferrigno had six. Nickerson Jean-Louis had two.
Barnegat: 9 20 11 9−49
TRS: 14 15 8 4−41
Atlantic Christian 57,
Life Center Academy 44
Cole Johnson scored a game-high 25 points with four steals to lead Atlantic Chrisitian (12-7).
Francis Johnson scored six with eight rebounds and eight assists, and Landon Shivers scored four with four blocks. Ben Noble (9), Daniel Roland (8) and Mark Rosie (5) also scored for the Cougars.
Alex Moore scored 20 points for the Life Center Academy, and Leonard Smith added 12.
Life Center: 6 17 11 10−44
Atlantic: 18 14 8 17−57
St. Joseph 69,
Middle Twp. 50
Marcellus Ross had 22 points for St. Joseph.
Alanis Urbanis scored 12, and Corey Blackwell had 11.
Other scorers for the Wildcats were Malik Bailey (10), Jordan Stafford (7) and Ian Brown (7).
Marcus Pierce scored 28 for Middle Township.
Matt Marino and Cameron Hamer scored six apiece. Miles Sapp had four.
Other scorers for the Panthers were Mike Sgrignioli (3) and TJ Harris (3).
Middle Twp.: 11 13 12 14−50
St. Joseph: 19 11 24 15−69
Central Reg. 47,
Southern Reg. 31
Southern’s Joe Infurna scored a team-high 10 points with three rebounds and one assist.
Ben Ridgway and Cole Markley scored six points apiece, and Alex Manno added four points, two assists and one steal.
Vinnie Deck added three points, and Jay Silva had two for the Rams (6-12).
Justin Sorrano scored 16 points to lead Central (9-10), and Kyle Rhoden added 11 points.
Southern: 9 3 7 12−31
Central: 6 12 11 18−47
From Monday
Middle Township 58,
Pennsville 56
Miles Sapp topped visiting Middle (7-10) with 18 points. Marcus Pierce and AJ Baez added 11 and 10 points, respectively, and Mike Sgrignioli had nine.
Others were Matt Marino (6), Torey Harris (2) and Coley Holton.
For the Eagles (4-12), Zach Manorowitz led with 26 points and seven rebounds.
Also scoring were Cody Durham (8), Nate Jones (7), Blayne Swaffar (7), Austin Geary (4), Ryan Humphries 92) and David Muntz (2).
Middle: 11 10 15 22−58
Pennsville: 17 13 10 16−56
Pinelands Reg. 57,
Jackson Liberty 38
Andrew Schulz led host Pinelands (12-3) with 16 points and had four rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Luke Wiatrowski added 13 points and six rebounds, and Anthony Diaz had 12 points and two steals.
Ryan Skeie scored seven points and had four rebounds, and Garrett Brown added six points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Other scoreres were Andrew Bartlett (2) and Arpit Gainder (1).
Daniel Sofield topped Jackson Liberty (8-7) with 24 points. Other scorers were Dubem Emenuga (4), Neal Miles (4), Tim Gjonballa (4) and Emanuewell Clay (2).
Jackson Lib.: 11 14 10 3−38
Pinelands.: 16 19 12 10−57
Atlantic City 65,
ACIT 42
Stephen Byard scored 14 points for the visiting Vikings (6-9), while Jayden Jones had 12 and Zaire Montague and Zion Teague added 11 apiece.
A.C. outscored the Red Hawks 43-18 in the second half.
Also scoring for the Vikings were Stephan Frederick (4), Corey Yeoman (4), Jamal Kanu (3), Nassan Blakeley (2), Ja’heem Frederick (2) and Tenq Chapman (2).
James Waugh led ACIT (3-11) with 17 points.
Laquan Bank scored 10.
Also scoring were Nurridin Rahmann (8), McRoodjerry Cesar (4) and Dawon Brown (3).
Atlantic City: 16 6 17 26−65
ACIT: 17 7 7 11−42
