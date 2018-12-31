Ocean City High School defeated Boys Latin High School (Pa.) 59-52 in the final of the Frank McAlarnen Memorial bracket at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic on Monday in Wildwood.
The Red Raiders (4-1) went 18 for 21 at the foul line, and Donovan Graham scored 19 points with five rebounds and three assists to lead the team.
Joey Sacco scored 13 points with six assists and four rebounds, and Luke Varollo put up 11 points and three rebounds. Gannon Brady scored 10 along with seven rebounds and Mike Rhodes scored six and had seven rebounds.
Johann Vinson scored a team-high 15 points with three rebounds for Boys Latin.
Boys Latin;17 6 14 15—52
OC;11 14 13 21—59
From Sunday
Score at the Shore Finals
St. Mary 67,
Pleasantville 61
The Greyhounds fell to 3-2 win a loss in the final of the Score at the Shore Tournament in Stafford Township.
Dion Julius Herrinton scored 21 points with three rebounds and seven assists for St. Mary (6-1).
Score at the Shore
Consolation Game
Mater Dei 53,
Middle Twp. 46
A.J. Baez scored 14 points to lead Middle Township (1-5).
Marcus Pierce added 12 points, and Matt Marino had 10. Miles Sapp (9) and Torey Harris (1) also scored.
Peter Gorman scored a game-high 17 points for Mater Dei (5-2).
Middle: 8 13 12 13−46
Mater: 13 10 17 13−53
Girls Basketball
From Sunday
Boardwalk Classic
Kate Anzelone Memorial Championship
Hammonton 44,
Wildwood 38
Sara Peretti scored 24 points with 15 rebounds to lead Hammonton (4-1) to the bracket championship at Wildwoods Convention Center.
Jada Thompson scored 16 points with three rebounds and two assists, and Marisa Passarella and Remy Smith added two points apiece.
Wildwood's Maddie McCracken scored 15 points and got 10 rebounds. Imene Fathi scored 12 points and had two rebounds. Leah Benichou (6), Jenna Hans (3) and Gabby Keoughan (2) also scored. The Warriors fell to 6-1.
Hammonton: 7 12 17 8−44
Wildwood: 10 8 9 11−38
Wrestling
Cedar Creek 51,
Atlantic City 12
106—Double forfeit; *113—Double forfeit; 120—Alec Murdock C d. Jayden Morales 9-7; 126—Oscar Perez C forfeit; 132—Nimil Shah C p. Mohammed Mannan 1:16; 138—Bryan Merritt C p. Luis Castro 2:58; 145—Austin Alcantara C p. Dibakar Biswas :50; 152—Nathan Rivera C forfeit; 160—Miguel Perez C forfeit; 170—Naseer Chapman A forfeit; 182—Sean Drew A forfeit; 195—Nur Ibn Al-Islam C p. Fidel Johnson 1:53; 220—Alexander Perez C forfeit; 285—Double forfeit.
*Match began at this weight
