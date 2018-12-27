Our Lady of Mercy Academy’s basketball team defeated Camden Academy Charter 52-23 in the semifinal of the Wolverine Tournament on Thursday at Woodstown High School.
The Villagers will face Bridgeton in the championship 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Ava Casale led Our Lady of Mercy (4-0) with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Sydney Prescott had 16 points, four assists and four steals. Other scorers were Olivia Fiocchi (6), Nena Ceccanecchio (5), Corinne Viciente (4), Elena Anglani (2) and Adrianna Dodge (2).
Jessica Rodriguez led Camden Academy (1-1) with 12 points and four rebounds.
Nionna Miller had six points and five rebounds. Armani Jackson had four points, and Meladie Miranda had one.
OLMA: 22 9 15 6−52
CAC: 5 12 4 2−23
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Jay Craven Memorial Semifinal
Absegami 60,
Pemberton Twp. 34
Haleigh Schafer led Absegami with 21 points. Victoria Clarke had 17, and Gianna Hafner had nine. Other scorers were Elizabeth Picardi (8), Gelasia Nurse (2), Riley Getter (2) and Jayla NcNamara (1).
Nyemah Middleton led Pemberton with 17 points. Makaylah Lemons had 10, and Devine Mulcahy had seven.
Absegami: 20 17 16 7−60
Pemberton: 7 8 4 15−34
Jay Craven Memorial Seminfinal
Friends Central (Pa.) 47,
Holy Spirit 37
Raanee Smith led Friends Central with 16 points. Erin Beck had 14, and Madison Smith had 11. Other scorers were Zoe Shoemaker (4) and Aminah Alwyn (2).
Zhyana Young led Holy Spirit with 16 points, and Paige Sofield had 15. Other scorers were Sophia Pasquale (4) and Fran Florio (2).
FC: 14 17 8 8−47
HS: 13 8 8 8−37
Jackson Liberty 37,
Barnegat 26
Maura Carney led Jackson Liberty (2-3) with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals. Hailey McGee had 11 points, four rebounds and three steals. Amber McGee had four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Other scoreres were Kayla Nelson (5), Ashleigh Tavaska (4) and Jessica Cannestro (4).
Sydney Boyer had eight points, six rebounds and six steals for Barnegat (2-2). Jada Baker had seven points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and four steals. Other scorers were Kya Joseph (5), Kaya Foy (4) and Nikki Lozito.
Jackson: 12 11 3 10−37
Barnegat: 0 6 12 8−26
